Donald Trump launches scathing Twitter attack on Emmanuel Macron

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Emmanuel Macron on Twitter, saying the French President has a "very low approval rating" and claiming the French "were starting to learn German" until the US intervened in the First and Second World Wars.

The US President's comments come after Mr Macron said in an interview last week that Europe needs to protect itself against “China, Russia and even the United States” in terms of cyberspace, and that Europe needs to build up its own military because it can no longer depend on the US for defence.

On Friday, Mr Trump travelled to France to commemorate 100 years since the signing of the Armistice to end the First World War, but prior to his meeting with Mr Macron, the US President said the comments made by his French counter-part were "insulting".

However, President Macron’s office said the US leader misunderstood the comments.

Days after the comments were made, Mr Trump took to Twitter to air his views, declaring that "Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia.

"But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France?

"They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!"