EE to launch 5G connectivity across 16 UK cities

The firm is currently running two trials of 5G connectivity in Canary Wharf and east London to test the real-world of 5G. Credit: PA

EE is to launch 5G mobile connectivity in 16 UK cities in 2019, the telecoms firm has said. The firm is currently running two trials of 5G connectivity in Canary Wharf and east London to test the real-world use of the new, faster networks. The company, which is part of the BT Group, will roll out the new network within the following cities:

London

Cardiff

Edinburgh

Belfast

Birmingham

Manchester

Glasgow

Newcastle

Liverpool

Leeds

Hull

Sheffield

Nottingham

Leicester

Coventry

Bristol

The next generation of wireless mobile connections, 5G is expected to offer significant speed increases on 4G.

EE said it would introduce the network to a total of 1,500 sites during 2019. Credit: PA

Chief executive of BT’s consumer division Marc Allera said: "Adding 5G to the UK’s number one 4G network will increase reliability, increase speeds, and keep our customers connected where they need it most. "This is another milestone for the UK and for our network journey – we’ll keep evolving as we move to one, smart network for our customers. "We have an ambition to connect our customers to 4G, 5G or WiFi 100% of the time."

1,500 Sites across the UK will be using 5G in 2019.