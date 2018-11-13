'Flushable' wipes sold in the UK fail to disintegrate

Many "flushable" wet wipes sold in the UK do not break down and are blocking sewers, new research has found.

Despite many wipes on supermarket shelves being commonly labelled and sold as "flushable", the claim may be misleading the public, according to the water industry.

Many wet wipes are known to contain plastics such as polyester, which makes them hard to biodegrade when they enter the environment.

Research carried out by the Water Research Center found that many wet wipes which claim to be flushable do not break down, resulting in blocked sewers, costing water companies and tax payers £90 million each year.