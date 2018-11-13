Hamas threatens more rocket attacks on Israeli towns if Gaza airstrikes continue

The armed wing of Hamas has said it will step up attacks and fire rockets at Israeli towns of Ashdod and Beersheba if Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in Gaza.

The warning was issued on Tuesday, hours after a rocket fired from Gaza killed an Israeli man in a direct hit on a residential building in the coastal town of Ashkelon.

The rocket was fired after an Israeli airstrike destroyed Hamas’ TV building in Gaza.

The spokesman for the Hamas military wing, identified only as Abu Obeida, said in a statement that Ashkelon “has entered the range of fire as a response to the bombing of buildings in Gaza”.

He said that Ashdod and Beersheba “are the next targets if the enemy continues bombing civilian buildings”.