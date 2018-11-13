High-calorie milkshakes should be banned, say sugar campaigners

Milkshakes containing a “remarkable” 39 teaspoons of sugar should be banned, a campaign group has said.

The Toby Carvery’s Unicorn Freakshake topped a list published by Action on Sugar of sugary milkshakes served at restaurants and fast food outlets in the UK, with one serving coming in at 1,280 calories.

The 39 teaspoons of sugar is more than six times the recommended amount of sugar for a 10-year-old and more than four cans of Coke.

Two so-called freakshakes – a mixture of milkshake and assorted toppings – from Five Guys were second and third on the list, with 37 and 30 teaspoons in the banana and chocolate mix-in and cherry mix-in respectively.

Action on Sugar said the survey’s findings revealed “grotesque levels of sugar and calories” and called for a ban on all milkshakes that exceeded 300 calories per serving.

Public Health England is looking to companies to reduce the amount of sugar in their products by 20% by 2021.