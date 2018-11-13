'Iranian' men and children halted as they arrive in Dover 'on stolen fishing boat'

Three children were among a group of 17 people stopped while trying to make their way into England on board a fishing boat, hours after a report identified staffing issues at major checkpoints.

The Home Office confirmed the group, who claimed to Iranian, were stopped on Tuesday morning at Dover Harbour.

Reports in France claimed the vessel was stolen from Boulogne-Sur-Mer on the north coast.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Border Force attended a report of a fishing vessel at Dover Harbour this morning, Tuesday November 13, and boarded it with assistance from Dover Harbour Authorities and HM Coastguard.

"Fourteen men and three minors, all of whom presented themselves as Iranian, were found on board.

"The Home Office will progress their cases in accordance with the immigration rules and the three minors have been referred to social services."

The incident comes just hours after a major report was published outlining how under-staffed border checkpoints are being exploited by those seeking to enter the country illegally.