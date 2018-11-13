Jury takes less than an hour to convict man of Melbourne car ramming murders

A 28-year-old man has been convicted of the murder of six people after hitting pedestrians with his car in Melbourne in January 2017.

Jurors in Australia took less than an hour to find James Gargasoulas guilty of all 33 charges against him, including 27 counts of reckless conduct endangering life.

Gargasoulas pleaded not guilty to all of the counts at Melbourne Supreme Court, but admitted driving through the city’s busy Bourke Street mall, a pedestrian-only street, and along pavements in January 2017, causing death and injury.

He told the court he believed he had received God’s permission, through a premonition, to hit people with the stolen car he was driving but not to kill anyone.