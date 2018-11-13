Labour MP Fiona Onasanya lied ‘persistently and deliberately’ over speeding car, court told

A Labour MP “persistently and deliberately” lied to authorities to avoid a speeding prosecution, a court heard. Fiona Onasanya, 35, allegedly plotted with her brother to claim a Russian man was behind the wheel of her car when it was clocked doing 41mph in a 30mph zone. At 10.03pm on July 24 last year, her Nissan Micra was allegedly caught by a speed camera on The Causeway near the village of Thorney, in Cambridgeshire. The incident happened the week after the newly-elected MP for Peterborough had broken up for the summer recess last year, jurors were told. A Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was returned, naming the driver of her car as Aleks Antipow. But jurors were told Mr Antipow was at home with his parents in Russia at the time. The Russian had previously lived in Chesterton in Cambridge at a house rented by Onasanya and her brother Festus, the court heard. The contact address and phone number given for him were also linked to Onasanya’s 33-year-old sibling, it was claimed. Prosecutor David Jeremy QC said: “The purpose in providing the name of a real person as the driver, but providing a false address and telephone number that were connected to Festus Onasanya, was that Mr Antipow, while a real person, would remain untraceable to the police and so the true driver of Miss Onasanya’s car on the 24th July 2017 would escape prosecution.” Festus Onasanya, of Chesterton, Cambridge, had deployed the same tactic when his car was caught by a speed camera on June 17 and August 23 last year, jurors heard. Last Monday, he pleaded guilty to three charges of perverting the course of justice, including one relating to the July 24 incident.

Festus Onasanya admitted perverting the course of justice. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Mr Jeremy told jurors that Onasanya was a busy person but had “trapped” herself in lies by adopting her brother’s methods of making a speeding prosecution disappear. He said: “This case may have started as a case about an offence of speeding. “It has become, as a result of the choices made by Miss Onasanya, a case about lying. Lying persistently and deliberately. Lying all the way to this court, maybe about lying in this court. “Lying a way that has had to be co-ordinated with lies told by her brother. Lying to avoid prosecution for a breach of the laws that apply, or should apply, to every single one of us whoever you may be. “What a shame she did not tell the truth in the beginning.” On February 3 last year, Onasanya, a trained solicitor, had no difficulty correctly filling out an NIP form after triggering another camera the month before, the court heard. That time she had avoided points on her licence by going on a speed awareness course.

Fiona Onasanya is charged with perverting the course of justice. Credit: Chris Radburn/PA