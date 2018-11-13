Loyal dog waits almost three months at the spot where owner died in car accident

For more than 80 days, a loyal dog has been waiting in the middle of a road in Inner Mongolia, for its owner to return.

But the owner died in a car accident on the busy road in Hohhot on August 21.

Since the accident, the canine has been waiting for its owner every day, according to a news platform in China, Pear Video.

Footage of the dog published by Pear Video has been widely shared and viewed more than a million times on China's micro-blogging site Weibo.