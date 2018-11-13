Michelle Obama reveals reason why she embraced the Queen

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed why she and the Queen put their arms around each other during a G20 summit – they were bonding over their sore feet.

Eyebrows were raised in 2009 when Mrs Obama was seen to put her arm around the Queen’s shoulders during a Buckingham Palace reception, and the monarch responded by putting her arm around the American’s waist as they stood side by side.

But in her memoir Becoming, Mrs Obama said her conversation with the Queen was about a subject on the mind of many women after a long day stood up in heels.

Many publications have reported that at first she was awestruck by Britain’s head of state, who she described as an “honest-to-goodness icon”.

But the Queen, who is famed for her humour – which she uses to put nervous guests at ease, commented on how tall the then First Lady was before highlighting how her shoes must be painful.