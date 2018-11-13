No mercy from Merkel

Last night Theresa May said Brexit talks on a divorce deal were now in the “endgame”.

Today in Strasbourg, the final whistle could be blown.

MEPs will hear from the de-facto leader of Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She may be stepping down as leader of her party but she’s still got massive influence over the European Union.

She’ll be outlining her vision of the EU’s future. A future without the UK. She’s bound to touch on Brexit and her words could heighten the fears that exist of a no-deal Brexit.

Since the referendum Mrs Merkel has been remarkably strict.

Far from wanting to offer the UK concessions and an easy route to the exit door, she’s urged her fellow leaders to stand firm and, above all, protect the integrity of the EU’s single market and customs union.

She puts European unity way above any sympathy for her counterpart in Downing Street.