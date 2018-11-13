Nurse drives through deadly wildfire to set up makeshift triage in devastated town in California

A wildfire devastating areas of California has killed at least 42 people, displaced hundreds and led to the evacuation of thousands of people.

One nurse who could have escaped the deadliest blaze in the state’s history but decided to turn around and save those left behind is Allyn Pierce.

He manages the intensive care unit at Feather River Hospital in Paradise – a town that has been badly hit by the wildfire.

Pierce helped evacuate patients as the blaze swept in before deciding to escape with his colleagues.

His daring experience was documented by New York Times reporter Jack Nicas.