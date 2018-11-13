Opposition leaders pen letter to Theresa May calling for 'meaningful' Brexit vote guarantees

Opposition party leaders have penned a joint letter to Theresa May calling for guarantees of a "meaningful vote" on the terms of Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Vince Cable, the SNP's Ian Blackford and Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts all signed the letter which was posted on Tuesday.

The signatories warned the Government against attempts to "muzzle Parliament" when it comes to examining the Brexit deal.

It comes after Downing Street confirmed that a deal on a "technical level" had been struck with the EU.

The government has previously promised that Parliament would get some form of vote on the final terms of any deal.