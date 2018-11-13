Pink diamond sells for more than 50m dollars

Christie’s has sold the “Pink Legacy” diamond at auction for more than 50 million dollars (£38.5 million) including fees, saying it is a new world record price per carat for a pink diamond.

Renowned jeweller Harry Winston was the buyer, the auction house said.

Christie’s had expected to fetch 30 million to 50 million dollars for the nearly 19-carat, rectangular-cut stone, the largest fancy vivid pink diamond it has ever put under the hammer.

It was the standout offering at its autumn jewellery auction in Geneva.