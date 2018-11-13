- ITV Report
-
Pink diamond sells for more than 50m dollars
Christie’s has sold the “Pink Legacy” diamond at auction for more than 50 million dollars (£38.5 million) including fees, saying it is a new world record price per carat for a pink diamond.
Renowned jeweller Harry Winston was the buyer, the auction house said.
Christie’s had expected to fetch 30 million to 50 million dollars for the nearly 19-carat, rectangular-cut stone, the largest fancy vivid pink diamond it has ever put under the hammer.
It was the standout offering at its autumn jewellery auction in Geneva.
The standing-room only ballroom broke into applause after the auctioneer struck down a hammer price of 44.5 million dollars (£34.3 million).
That excludes the standard “buyer’s premium” and other fees.
The stone once belonged to the Oppenheimer diamond family, and Christie’s says it is among the most chemically pure gems.