Pink diamond sells for more than 50m dollars

A Christie’s employee displays an 18.96-carat fancy vivid pink diamond Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Christie’s has sold the “Pink Legacy” diamond at auction for more than 50 million dollars (£38.5 million) including fees, saying it is a new world record price per carat for a pink diamond.

Renowned jeweller Harry Winston was the buyer, the auction house said.

Christie’s had expected to fetch 30 million to 50 million dollars for the nearly 19-carat, rectangular-cut stone, the largest fancy vivid pink diamond it has ever put under the hammer.

It was the standout offering at its autumn jewellery auction in Geneva.

The diamond Credit: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

The standing-room only ballroom broke into applause after the auctioneer struck down a hammer price of 44.5 million dollars (£34.3 million).

That excludes the standard “buyer’s premium” and other fees.

The stone once belonged to the Oppenheimer diamond family, and Christie’s says it is among the most chemically pure gems.