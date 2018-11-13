PM calls in 'key' Cabinet ministers for Brexit deal meeting

The prime minister is NOT seeing all Cabinet ministers for private discussions on the Withdrawal Agreement and Outline Political Declaration on the future relationship between the UK and EU.

She is only seeing those she sees as "key" - which presumably mean those who have expressed most concern about what was being negotiated to keep open the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (the backstop).

Theresa May is for example seeing Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab, neither of whom she can risk quitting.

But all Cabinet ministers have been invited to a secure reading room in the Cabinet office where they can read all 500 pages of the Withdrawal Agreement and the five pages of the Outline Political Declaration.

She does not trust them to take the documents away with them, because she knows her very loyal colleagues will leak the most sensitive parts.