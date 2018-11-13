Police make arrest in David Schwimmer lookalike probe

Police looking for a suspected thief with a resemblance to Friends actor David Schwimmer have made an arrest in London.

Social media users pointed out the likeness to Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom when police in Blackpool posted an image of a man leaving a restaurant and carrying what appeared to be a carton of cans.

Schwimmer later responded to the picture by posting a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a carton of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.