Protect children by properly maintaining school buildings, Tories urge

School buildings need to be properly maintained to protect children, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

New figures reveal at least 150 building safety incidents were recorded at Scottish schools in the last two years.

A freedom of information request was made to local authorities in Scotland asking them to detail incidents involving either the collapse or partial collapse of a wall or structure, or a child or teacher being struck by a falling object.

Of the 32 councils contacted, 18 published a response to the request made by the Tories.

Three of the incidents took place at Liberton High in Edinburgh, the school where 12-year-old Keane Wallis-Bennett died when a wall collapsed in 2014.

Incidents reported across schools in Scotland included the falling of tiles or concrete and the collapse of walls, roofs or doors.

Dundee reported the highest number of incidents, with 49 reports over 2017-2018.