Retail sales ‘run out of puff’ with October decline

Sales in Scotland fell flat in October, with retailers recording a decline for the first time since spring.

Total sales in Scotland were down 0.2% compared with last year and down 0.6% on a like-for-like basis.

It follows five months of recorded increases from May to September, according to the Scottish Retail Consortium-KPMG monthly Scottish Retail Sales Monitor.

Sales of food, mobile phones and gaming products were steady but clothing and footwear faltered despite widespread discounts and promotions, while household appliances and furniture also fared poorly.