Scottish Labour urges end to ‘failed’ rail privatisation

MSPs will vote later on a Labour call for Scotland’s railway services to be taken back into public ownership at the earliest opportunity.

The party argues rail privatisation has “failed” and it has forced a vote on the future of the ScotRail franchise at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Scottish Labour is urging ministers to exercise an early “break clause” in the deal with current operator Abellio, which it says would bring the franchise to an end in around four years’ time.

It comes after figures released last month put ScotRail’s performance level at its lowest since the franchise began.

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman Colin Smyth said: “MSPs today can hit the brakes on failed rail privatisation by backing Labour’s bid to exercise the break clause in the ScotRail contract.

“Abellio was supposed to be a world-leading contract for ScotRail. Instead passengers are suffering from overpriced, overcrowded trains that are frequently cancelled or skipping stops.

“The SNP promised to work up a public-sector bid for the railways – if that was a serious promise they should be willing to exercise the break clause so that operator can step in.”

Dutch operator Abellio began a 10-year contract to run the franchise in 2015.