The Kinks awarded gold disc for classic Village Green Preservation Society album

The Kinks' album 'The Village Green Preservation Society' has passed 100,000 sales.

The sixties rockers released the album 50 years ago and have received a gold disc to mark the achievement.

Lead singer Ray Davies said he is in the process of turning the album into a stage show.

He told ITV News the album was about celebrating the "small things in life."

"You can't live in the past all the time, just move forward," he said.

"Appreciate the past and take it with you."