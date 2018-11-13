- ITV Report
Take a look around Prince Charles' homes with a Google tour
Be prepared for some serious home envy, as Prince Charles has opened up his homes to a royal version of Google’s street view.
Ahead of his 70th birthday on Wednesday, Charles has allowed specialist Google photographers unparalleled access to some of the most exclusive addresses in the country: Clarence House, Dumfries House and Highgrove Gardens.
The project is intended to share the work of the Prince’s art and conservation charities far and wide, after the photos were captured in 360-degrees.
The collaboration between the royal and the tech giant will take "visitors" on virtual tours, with viewers able to move the camera up and down to look at the ceilings and floors and to even zoom into individual places of interest across selected sites.
Alongside the virtual tours, Charles has also released photographs from his personal collection to a new online gallery.
The rarely seen images show Charles as a toddler, teaching Prince Harry how to fish, and carry on right up to the recent royal wedding.
Director of Google Arts and Culture, Amit Sood said: “With The Charities of The Prince of Wales initiative we have really uncovered personal stories, archives, wonderful locations and more.
"To be invited into this world and see the impact of these Charities is an inspiration.”