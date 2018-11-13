Take a look around Prince Charles' homes with a Google tour

Be prepared for some serious home envy, as Prince Charles has opened up his homes to a royal version of Google’s street view.

Ahead of his 70th birthday on Wednesday, Charles has allowed specialist Google photographers unparalleled access to some of the most exclusive addresses in the country: Clarence House, Dumfries House and Highgrove Gardens.

The project is intended to share the work of the Prince’s art and conservation charities far and wide, after the photos were captured in 360-degrees.