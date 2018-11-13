The 'veterans treatment court’ designed for ex-servicemen and women who have fallen foul of the law

Following the deaths of 40 veterans in the UK so far in 2018, a new study into the rates of suicide among ex-military personnel is underway by the Ministry of Defence.

But both in the UK and in the US, suicide is just one problem affecting servicemen and women.

Post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues can lead to substance abuse and involvement with crime.

For ITV's On Assignment, Juliet Bremner travelled to North Carolina to meet troubled ex-soldiers enrolled in a specialist programme, known as a veterans treatment court, which aims to get them clean from drugs and alcohol, and keep them out of prison.