'Trumpy Bear' advert sparks bemusement following airing in US

Christmas wish lists across America are soon to get an extra addition following the airing of an advert for Trumpy Bear - a teddy with a golden comb over, long red tie, and a US flag which unzips from its back.

Many viewers reacted with bemusement, questioning whether the advert on a local Fox News broadcast in the Washington DC area was a spoof or not.

"A storm is coming, I am the storm," announces the advert, before the "fearless" bear appears on screen.

"God bless America and God bless Trumpy bear," a woman in the advert exclaims while hugging the toy.

The stuffed-bear is then shown with a number of people who all thank it for a wide- variety of achievements.

"American industry once ruled the world, and now we're back on track again, thank you Trumpy Bear," a construction worker tells the teddy, while a former Marine who drives his motorbike with the bear behind the windshield says he is "proud to have Trumpy Bear ride by my side".

The "most fearless bear anywhere" comes with a "certificate of authenticity", announcing it was born on June 14 or Flag Day - the day the stars and stripes was adopted as the US' flag - and can be bought online for £30.45 plus a postage fee.

In reality, the bear is made in China.

Following the advert's airing, many questioned whether it was a spoof or not.