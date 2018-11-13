What the papers say – November 13

The latest on Brexit, a Briton dying from rabies and the return of I’m A Celeb makes headlines on Tuesday. The Times leads with Monday’s moves on Britain’s exit from the European Union, with the paper reporting Brussels is trying to force the pace of a divorce deal.

The Daily Telegraph also carries a story on Brexit, with the Prime Minister warned that leaving with no deal is better than “giving into Brussels’ demands”.

The Guardian says time is “running out” for Mrs May and her efforts to secure a deal before March owing to a gap in views between the UK and EU over the Irish border backstop.

The Metro carries a report from a court case, where a couple were convicted of being members of a neo-Nazi terrorist group.

The i reports the Government “faces defeat” on its budget, the rebellion prompted by a delay in the reduction of stakes on fixed odds betting terminals.

The Independent reports that voters in “vulnerable” Conservative seats back a final vote on Brexit.

The Daily Mirror reports that a Briton has died of rabies after being bitten by a cat in Morocco.

The Sun leads on an interview with Simon Cowell in which he talks about his stress “spiralling out of control”.

The Daily Mail reports on calls from former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to help Asia Bibi, a Christian woman in Pakistan who was cleared of blasphemy charges but is said to be in danger of being lynched by extremists.

The Daily Express reports on calls to recruit 20,000 police officers to combat violent crime.

And the Daily Star reports that Lisa Riley is to return to Emmerdale.