Rights campaigner Jasvinder Sanghera 'offered a peerage for sex' urges harassment victims to speak out

Women’s rights campaigner Jasvinder Sanghera. Credit: PA

A woman’s rights campaigner who says she was promised a peerage in return for sleeping with a senior member of the House of Lords has urged victims of harassment to speak out. Jasvinder Sanghera has disclosed she was the woman who lodged a complaint against the former Liberal Democrat frontbencher Lord Lester of Herne Hill. The 82-year-old peer is facing the longest suspension in modern parliamentary history after the Lords’ Privileges and Conduct Committee found he groped her and offered her "corrupt inducements" to become his mistress. Lord Lester, a prominent QC, has strongly denied the allegations, saying they are "completely untrue".

Lord Lester of Herne Hill says the allegations against him are completely untrue. Credit: UK Parliament/PA

Ms Sanghera founded the charity Karma Nirvana and was made a CBE in 2013. The 53-year-old, who was not named in the report, waived her anonymity in an interview with The Times to say she had made the complaint to establish that "what he did to me wasn’t acceptable and wasn’t honourable". She added: "There needs to be a system in place that will give other victims the confidence to complain and to feel supported in doing so." Ms Sanghera, a campaigner against forced marriage, had been working with Lord Lester on the passage of a parliamentary bill when the alleged incident occurred in 2006. She said his conduct "made me feel physically sick", but at the time she felt there was little she could do. "I was acutely aware of the power imbalance. If I’d said anything, who would believe me?".

Lord Lester is facing a record suspension from the House of Lords. Credit: PA