Cabinet backs draft Brexit withdrawal agreement

Theresa May has said she believes with her "head and heart" that the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU is in the best interests of the entire country. The Cabinet agreed to back the agreement on the terms for Britain's withdrawal from the EU, as well as an outline political declaration on the future relationship, during a marathon five-hour meeting on Wednesday. The move clears the way for a special Brexit summit in Brussels - probably on November 25 - for EU leaders to approve the deal, followed by a crucial Commons vote in which MPs will hold Britain's future in their hands. Sources told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that Michael Gove was the only Leave-supporting cabinet minister who spoke in favour of the deal, describing it as an "extraordinarily divided cabinet".

What did Theresa May say?

In a statement in Downing Street after the meeting, the prime minister said the deal was "the best that could be negotiated". Mrs May acknowledged there will be "difficult days ahead" and that the decision will "come under intense scrutiny". Speaking outside Number 10, the prime minister said: "I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the Cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks. "The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop, but the collective decision of Cabinet was that the Government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration."

Theresa May faces a fight to get the deal through Parliament.

She said the "decisive step" will allow the Government "to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead". Mrs May said: "When you strip away the detail the choice before us is clear - this deal which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union, or leave with no deal or no Brexit at all. "I know there will be difficult days ahead. This is a decision that will come under intense scrutiny and that is entirely as it should be and entirely understandable." Mrs May announced she will make a statement to the House of Commons tomorrow and concluded: "I believe that what I owe to this country is to take decisions that are in the national interest and I firmly believe with my head and my heart that this is a decision which is in the best interests of our entire United Kingdom." ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener said Mrs May saying it was a choice between her deal, no deal or no Brexit was a "key shift".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

What has the reaction been to the agreement?

Mrs May now faces a fight to get the deal through Parliament. She will meet with DUP leader Arlene Foster at 8.30pm on Wednesday. The party's 10 MPs prop up her minority administration in the Commons and there has been doubt over whether the party will support the deal. Ms Foster earlier said there would be "consequences" for Mrs May if she put forward a deal which threatened to break up the UK. Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the House of Commons, said the Cabinet decision was a "collective agreement". In a letter to Conservative MPs, European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg said they should not support the deal. He said the proposals released do not match the expectations set out in Mrs May's Lancaster House speech. "The proposed agreement will see the UK hand over £39 billion to the EU for little or nothing in return," Mr Rees-Mogg said.

He said the deal is "unacceptable to unionists", will "lock us into an EU customs union and EU laws" and is "profoundly undemocratic". "For these reasons I can not support the proposed agreement in Parliament and would hope that Conservative MPs would do likewise," he said. Conservative MP Nadine Dorries said the Cabinet backing the deal was "the quickest route to a leadership election". Nigel Farage tweeted: "Any cabinet member who is a genuine Brexiteer must now resign or never be trusted again, this is the worst deal in history."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.