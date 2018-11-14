Brexit deal: What Britain and Europe’s papers say

Theresa May’s Brexit deal makes headlines on Wednesday’s papers after Downing Street announced it had agreed terms with the European Union.

The plans will be put to the Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, more than two years after Britain voted to leave the bloc of 28 countries.

The Daily Mail leads with the headline “Judgment Day”, reporting Mrs May will insist it is “make or break”.

Inside, the paper’s leader said: “The people’s will today is to get Brexit over and end the uncertainty. For the people’s sake, give Mrs May’s hard-won deal a chance.”