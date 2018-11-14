- ITV Report
Britain's EU withdrawal: Brexit deal contents released
Details of Britain's withdrawal from the EU, hammered out and published in the long-awaited Brexit deal, have been released.
The 585-page document went into the public domain after Cabinet members were given first sighting of its contents and gave their approval.
The so-called backstop, Northern Ireland and customs union are all covered in the document.
You can read the entire deal below.
Here are some of the key points covered in the proposed deal:
- 'Single customs territory'
The deal sets out that UK will remain part of a "single customs territory" with the EU until a future trading relationship is established.
Northern Ireland is considered part of this territory.
"Accordingly, Northern Ireland is in the same customs territory as Great Britain," the deal reads.