California wildfire victims named as death toll hits 48

The Camp Fire has destroyed the town of Paradise. Credit: AP

Three victims of the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history have been named. Ernest Foss, a musician who once taught lessons, Carl Wiley, who refurbished tyres for Michelin, and Jesus Fernandez, known as Zeus, who was described as a loving father and loyal friend, were identified as being among 48 people who perished in the blaze. A further two people have also died in a separate wildfire in the south of the state, bringing the total death toll to 50. Flames from the Camp Fire all but obliterated the Northern California town of Paradise, population 27,000, and ravaged surrounding areas on Thursday. There are fears the death toll could rise further with dozens of people missing. The blaze continues to burn, but firefighters have made progress in bringing it under control and stopping it from advancing towards Oroville, a town of about 19,000 people 20 miles (32km) from Paradise.

Efforts are underway to bring in mobile morgues, body-finding dogs and a rapid DNA analysis system for identifying victims. There was also an additional 150 search-and-rescue personnel on top of 13 teams already looking for remains — a grim indication that the death toll is likely to rise. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea’s office has identified four of the victims and publicly named three. James Wiley said sheriff’s deputies informed him that his father, Carl, was among the dead, but he had not been able to leave his property in the fire area to see for himself. Mr Wiley, 77, was a tyre refurbisher, and the family lived in Alaska for many years before moving to Butte County decades ago. James Wiley said his father was a stoic veteran, and the two had not spoken in six years.

Search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire Credit: AP

Mr Foss, 63, moved to Paradise eight years ago because the high cost of living pushed him out of the San Francisco Bay Area, according to his daughter, Angela Loo. He had swollen limbs, could not walk and had also been on oxygen. Ms Loo told KTVU-TV in Oakland that her father taught music out of their home in San Francisco and turned the living room into a studio. “I love that he shared his gift of music with me and so many others during his lifetime,” she said. Mr Fernandez, a 48-year-old Concow resident, also died. Myrna Pascua, whose husband was best friends with the man known as “Zeus,” called him a “tireless provider, a dependable and loyal friend, a considerate neighbour, and loving father”.

Roger Kelton, 67, wipes his tears while searching through the remains of his mother-in-law’s home burned down by a fire in Woolsey, California Credit: AP