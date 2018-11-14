Can Cabinet approve a Brexit plan that MPs look set to reject?

Even if no Cabinet minister resigns over the Brexit deal, which I think likely, that does not mean Cabinet will and should approve it.

As I asked, can they, in good conscience, collectively approve a deal which they do not see getting through Parliament?

Remember that time is massively of the essence.

Brexit day is March 29, 2019, and to approve a deal that Parliament is expected to reject would consume invaluable time, which could be better filled either preparing as effectively as is practicable for a no-deal Brexit, or trying to stop the Brexit clock (which is what some Remainer Tories now see as the only responsible course).