City gets most of what it wants from Theresa May's Brexit

Before it all kicks off, and we all go nuts working out whether Theresa May's Brexit bears any resemblance to what Boris Johnson and Michael Gove promised when they ran the campaign to take the UK out of the EU, here is what has been negotiated on behalf of the country's single biggest international industry, financial services, or the City.

I am reliably told that just a few lines in the Outline Political Declaration on the UK's future relationship with the EU - which itself runs to just five pages - shows that the City has got most of what it requested.

I understand that for around 80% of the City's business with the rest of the EU - mostly investment banking and so-called clearing (or processing of deals) - it would be business as usual if May's deal is approved.

That is because those businesses, which are governed by the EU's MIFID ll and EMIR directives, will be subject to an "equivalence" regime.

It means cross-border business out of the City and into the EU between professionals in capital markets (bonds and derivatives for example) can be managed in London and at negligible extra costs (because "netting" or offsetting of positions in the UK and elsewhere in the EU will still be possible).

Our financial services industry, or that portion which exports to the EU, will of course be a rule taker: the EU would have the power to determine that investment banks and clearing houses in London no longer follow rules "equivalent" to theirs, and could therefore curtail their rights to export to the EU.