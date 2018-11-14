What happens now Cabinet has backed the draft Brexit deal?

The Cabinet has agreed to back the draft Brexit deal between the UK and the EU. Announcing the decision in Downing Street, Theresa May said the deal was "the best that could be negotiated". Speaking outside Number 10, she said: "I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the Cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks.

So what happens next?

Now the Cabinet has backed the 585-page long draft deal, there are still a number of hurdles to jump. Firstly, the deal will need to be scrutinised by the EU27. According to the Irish Government an emergency EU summit is being planned for November 25. MPs will then be given a few days to debate the deal before voting on it, which some have predicted could happen around December 10.

The support of Arlene Foster and the DUP is far from certain.

However, Mrs May is set to face an uphill battle to get the deal through the Commons. Many of her owns MPs are expected to vote against the agreement, while Labour has also threatened not to back it. The DUP, on whom she relies on for key votes, have said they will not support a deal which threatens to break up the United Kingdom.

What happens if Parliament rejects the deal?

There are a number of potential outcomes if Parliament rejects the deal, which could see the Government returning to the negotiating table or settle for a no-deal Brexit. There could also be a challenge to Theresa May's leadership, a call for a second referendum or a general election. If the opposition stage a no confidence vote in the Government, this does not automatically trigger a general election. If successful, there would first be a 14-day waiting period during which there could be an attempt to form an alternative Government. Theresa May could hold a second referendum but this route is highly unlikely given the time needed to set things in motion. Since there is no legal standing for another referendum new legislation would need to be passed with support from the Government and the opposition. The main hurdle with this option is time, given that March 2019 when Brexit Day happens is only months away.

And what happens if Parliament back the deal?

The EU Summit happening between 13 and 14 December would be the last chance for ministers on both sides to settle any differences they have with the withdrawal deal.

Does this mean it's a done deal?