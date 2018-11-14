European Space Agency spots a 'ghost' galaxy next door to the Milky Way

The Milky Way, and on the right, the faint galaxy Antlia. Credit: V Belokurov

Astronomers have discovered an enormous "ghost" galaxy orbiting around the Milky Way. An international team found the massive galaxy when looking at pictures beamed back from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite. The very faint dwarf galaxy called Antlia 2, is about a third the size of our home galaxy and appears to have very few stars.

What Antlia 2 would look like if you could see it. Credit: V Belokurov

Antlia 2 is known as a dwarf galaxy, one of the first types of galaxies to emerge in the early universe. Dwarf galaxy stars are old and quite low in mass and metal. This low mass is believed to be part of the reason why the galaxy has managed to avoid detection until now. It has also been hidden behind the shroud of the Milky Way's disk. "This is a ghost of a galaxy," said Gabriel Torrealba, lead author of the paper describing the discovery, which was published on November 9. "Objects as diffuse as Antlia 2 have simply not been seen before. "Our discovery was only possible thanks to the quality of the Gaia data."

Anatomy of the Milky Way. Credit: ESA