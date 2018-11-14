Families ask questions over 36 deaths at maternity probe hospital trust

Families have raised questions over the deaths of 36 people at a trust at the centre of a maternity probe, it has emerged.

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust said it had been in contact with dozens of families who had queries about their maternity experience at the trust between 1973 and 2017.

This includes 36 questions about the deaths of mothers and babies.

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden was appointed last year to independently review alleged poor maternity care at the trust.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BBC reported that 215 families have questioned the care they received at the trust.

The trust initially said it understood the figure to be correct but it later issued a statement saying that “separate from the NHSI-commissioned investigation, the Trust is or has discussed issues with 91 families who have come forward to discuss their experience”.

The trust’s statement continued: “Of these 36 relate to questions about deaths and 22 to cases of permanent harm.”

It is not clear how many cases of alleged poor care will form part of the independent review, led by NHS Improvement, because it is still in its exploratory stage.

Shrewsbury and Telford was put into special measures by health chiefs last week.