First ‘Young People’s Forest’ to be created with 250,000 trees

Youngsters will be picking up shovels to help plant a quarter of a million trees to create the first Young People’s Forest, the Woodland Trust has said.

The trust is in the process of acquiring a 162-hectare (400 acre) former coal mine site near Heanor in Derbyshire, known as Mead, and plans to turn it into a forest in a mass youth engagement project.

The conservation charity has teamed up with #iwill, a campaign set up to increase volunteering and social action opportunities for young people, to provide an opportunity for youngsters to create the woodland and shape its future.

Two outreach officers will soon be recruited to connect Mead with schools and existing youth projects, as well as probation and young offenders’ programmes.

The first of 250,000 saplings will be ready to plant from next autumn, with youngsters wielding the shovels and involved at every level of the project, which could also involve career training, workshops and musical festivals.