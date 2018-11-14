Former Trump aide Steve Bannon draws protesters to Edinburgh

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is facing protests as he prepares to address an international media event in Edinburgh.

Mr Bannon, who worked on Donald Trump’s successful presidential election campaign, is due to take part in the News Xchange 2018 conference in the Scottish capital.

But his support for right wing political causes resulted in Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon withdrawing from the event when it was announced he was one of the main speakers.

And demonstrators will be outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre when he speaks on Wednesday afternoon.