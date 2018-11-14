Holyrood committee launches inquiry into national testing in schools

MSPs are to examine how national testing can help close the attainment gap in Scotland’s schools.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s Education Committee are to carry out their own inquiry into the assessments, which have been introduced by the Scottish Government.

Under the new system, pupils are assessed in P1, P4, P7 and S3 – but the inclusion of four and five-years-olds has sparked controversy, with some teachers claiming youngsters have been reduced to tears by the tests.

Education Secretary John Swinney last month announced an independent review of testing for P1 pupils, after Holyrood voted against including these youngsters in the programme.