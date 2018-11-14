Homeless World Cup in Mexico offers hope for rough sleeping footballers

Almost 500 people from 42 nations are taking part in the Homeless World Cup in the Mexican capital.

The competition gives participants hope and the opportunity to shape a new life for themselves.

After the first day Mexico and the US are joined at the top of the women's competition having each played and won two matches.

England is in fifth ranking within the women's table with three points.

In the men's competition, Mexico, Portugal, Brazil, Hungary, Bosnia, Ireland and Chile are all tied with six points.

The football tournament is taking place until Sunday November 18.