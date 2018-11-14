Inflation unchanged as lower food and clothing prices offset energy hikes

Inflation remained unchanged in October as higher prices for utilities and petrol were offset by a slide in food and clothing costs.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) held steady at 2.4% in October.

Economists had been expecting inflation to rise to 2.5%.

The ONS’ head of inflation Michael Hardie said: “Prices paid by consumers continued to rise at a steady rate with falls in food and clothing offset by rising utility bills and petrol, as crude prices continued to rise.

“House price growth ticked up a little as increases in Wales, Scotland and the Midlands were to some extent offset by falls in central London.”