Irish PM Varadkar hails May for ‘honouring promise’ to avoid hard border

The Taoiseach has hailed Theresa May for “honouring her promise” to avoid a hard border in Ireland post-Brexit. Leo Varadkar singled the Prime Minister out for praise as he made a statement in Dublin after the UK Cabinet backed the deal Mrs May has struck with the EU.

“No international negotiation gives one side everything it wants,” said Mr Varadkar. “For us the very notion of Brexit is unwelcome and brings adverse consequences. “At the same time I want to acknowledge that these negotiations have been very tough and a difficult experience for everyone involved and, with this in mind, I want to acknowledge Prime Minister May’s integrity in honouring her promise to protect the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, and her commitment of avoiding a hard border. “She has been true to her word.” When the UK and EU jointly committed to avoiding a hard border last December, Mr Varadkar had described the assurances as “bullet proof”. At the press conference in Government Buildings on Wednesday night, he was asked whether he would describe the draft text in similar terms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I think what I said last December what we had to do is to turn all of the commitments that were made into a legally binding text and an international treaty, and that’s what we have here today,” he said. “So this is even stronger than what we had back in December, there is of course a bit of a way to go, there is the possibility this could be defeated in Westminster or even the European Parliament, but we’ve now turned a political promise into a legally binding treaty agreed to by the UK Government.” Mr Varadkar, who described Wednesday’s developments as “one of the better days in politics”, said avoiding a hard border had been “one of the most difficult challenges” of the process. He said the draft withdrawal agreement had fully spelt out the “backstop” arrangement that would apply in Ireland if a wider EU/UK trade deal fails to materialise. The Taoiseach said the EU and UK would establish a shared customs territory, with Northern Ireland applying some additional rules for goods to ensure a free-flowing border. He made clear the backstop would remain in place “unless and until” a better solution is agreed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.