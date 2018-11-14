Marie Antoinette pearl pendant sells for record price

A large, drop-shaped natural pearl pendant has sold for a hammer price of 32 million dollars (£24.6 million) at an auction of jewellery that once belonged to French queen Marie Antoinette.

Sotheby’s said it was a record price for a pearl at auction.

The Queen Marie Antoinette’s Pearl, a diamond-and-pearl pendant, was among the highlight offerings on the block in Geneva at the Sotheby’s sale of jewellery from the Bourbon-Parma dynasty.

Like many of the 10 former Marie Antoinette pieces up for sale, the pendant obliterated the pre-auction estimate – in its case, one million to two million dollars.

The total tally was expected to rise with the inclusion of the “buyer’s premium” and other fees.

Sotheby’s billed the sale as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to scoop up heirlooms and jewels that have been held in the Bourbon-Parma dynasty for generations.