Maternity care probe trust 'in contact with more than 200 families'

A hospital trust at the centre of a review into alleged cases of poor maternity care has said it is in contact with more than 200 families.

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust said it had been in touch with 215 families.

It is understood that not all of the contacts concern allegations of poor care, and some cases go back 20 to 30 years.

In some instances, families have wanted questions to be answered and cases have been investigated and closed, it is believed.

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden was appointed last year to review alleged poor maternity care at the trust.

Shrewsbury and Telford was put into special measures by health chiefs last week.