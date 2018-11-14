Melania Trump publicly calls for dismissal of White House official as Donald Trump contemplates administration shake-up

Melania Trump has taken the unusual move of publicly calling for the sacking of a top White House official.

The First Lady said that Mira Ricardel, the deputy national security adviser, should be dismissed.

A spokesperson for Mrs Trump said: "It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honour of serving in this White House."

The move came after reports circulated that President Donald Trump was considering removing Ms Ricardel from the National Security Council.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Mrs Trump and Ms Ricardel clashed during the former's trip to Africa in October over such things as seating on the aeroplane and requests to use the council's resources.