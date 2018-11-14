- ITV Report
Melania Trump publicly calls for dismissal of White House official as Donald Trump contemplates administration shake-up
Melania Trump has taken the unusual move of publicly calling for the sacking of a top White House official.
The First Lady said that Mira Ricardel, the deputy national security adviser, should be dismissed.
A spokesperson for Mrs Trump said: "It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honour of serving in this White House."
The move came after reports circulated that President Donald Trump was considering removing Ms Ricardel from the National Security Council.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Mrs Trump and Ms Ricardel clashed during the former's trip to Africa in October over such things as seating on the aeroplane and requests to use the council's resources.
Meanwhile, the president is said to be considering a wide-ranging shake-up of his administration to prepare it for divided government following the mid-term elections.
White House chief of staff John Kelly is believed to be one official at risk of losing his job.
Relations between Mr Trump and Mr Kelly have soured recently, in part over an alleged lack of action at the US-Mexico border.
Talk of Mr Kelly's exit has been bubbling for months but he remains in place.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is also thought to have been marked, but she is now likely to remain in the post for a longer period because there is no obvious successor in place.