Prince Charles' 70th party for 70 septuagenarian volunteers

The Prince of Wales will spend part of his 70th birthday celebrating with fellow septuagenarians on a day when he calls for the UK to be the world’s greenest producer of food.

Charles and Camilla will host a tea party at St James’ Palace for 70 other people who were born in the same year – 1948.

The 70-year-olds were nominated by the charity Age UK because they all, despite their advancing years, still give time to their local communities.

Most are volunteers who give service to charities of which Charles and Camilla are patrons, like Bernardo’s and The Prince’s Trust.

Prince Charles is also having a birthday party tonight at Buckingham Palace which is being thrown by his mother, The Queen.