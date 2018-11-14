Prince Charles' 70th party for 70 septuagenarian volunteers
The Prince of Wales will spend part of his 70th birthday celebrating with fellow septuagenarians on a day when he calls for the UK to be the world’s greenest producer of food.
Charles and Camilla will host a tea party at St James’ Palace for 70 other people who were born in the same year – 1948.
The 70-year-olds were nominated by the charity Age UK because they all, despite their advancing years, still give time to their local communities.
Most are volunteers who give service to charities of which Charles and Camilla are patrons, like Bernardo’s and The Prince’s Trust.
Prince Charles is also having a birthday party tonight at Buckingham Palace which is being thrown by his mother, The Queen.
His birthday celebrations today include a special edition of Country Life which he has guest edited.
Inside the magazine, the Prince, who has been a passionate environmental campaigner for many years, emphasis the need to protect and preserve the countryside for future generations.
Prince Charles wrote: "We could seek to establish the United Kingdom as the most environmentally friendly food producer with a unique ‘brand image’, as an island offering the highest standards of quality and natural goodness."
He also granted the magazine access to his gardens atHighgrove in Gloucestershire and Dumfries House in Ayrshire, the estate he saved from being sold off a decade ago.
The Duchess of Cornwall also wrote about a remarkable charity of which she is patron, Medical Detection Dogs.
The Prince said in an interview last week that he will stop campaigning on issues when he becomes King.
But as he enters his eighth decade, it’s clear to anyone watching, he will champion the environment and speak up for it for as long as he possible can, as Heir to the Throne.