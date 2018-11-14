Advertisement

Prince Charles at 70: A life in pictures

Prince Charles at 70. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales celebrates his 70th birthday on 14 November 2018.

As the heir to the throne reaches his milestone, take a look back at his life in pictures.

With his parents, the-then Princess Elizabeth, Prince Philip and grandparents, King George VI and Queen Consort, Elizabeth. Credit: PA
Charles at 19 weeks. Credit: PA
Prince Charles presented to the world, Windlesham Moor, 1949. Credit: PA
Prince Charles waving to the crowd from the wall of Clarence House 1950. Credit: PA
With his grandparents and baby sister, Anne, 1951. Credit: PA
With his parents and siblings celebrating the Queen's 39th Birthday at Frogmore House, Windsor, 1965. Credit: PA
18th birthday portrait at Balmoral Castle, 1966. Credit: PA
Being invested as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. Credit: PA
Helicopter training, 1975. Credit: PA
Announcing his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer, February 1981. Credit: PA
Kissing his new wife, Princess Diana, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in July 1981. Credit: PA
Honeymooning at Balmoral Castle. Credit: PA
With his wife and new born son, William, June 1982. Credit: PA
Playing football with William, 1984. Credit: PA
The official portrait to commemorate three-month-old Prince Harry's christening, December 1084. Credit: PA
A family holiday in Tresco, Scilly Isles 1989. Credit: PA
With sons, Harry and William, on the slopes in Klosters Switzerland, 1994. Credit: PA
With the Spice Girls, 1997. Credit: PA
Taking an early morning walk with William, 15, and Harry, 12, on the Balmoral Estate, August 1997. Credit: PA
Walking behind Diana, Princess of Wales' coffin with his sons, father and former brother-in-law, Charles Spencer. Credit: PA
His first public appearance with Camilla Parker Bowles, 1999. Credit: PA
Sharing a joke with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, 2001. Credit: PA
Marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles in a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George's Chapel 2003 Credit: PA
Arriving with the Duchess of Cornwall for his son, William's, wedding to Kate Middleton. Credit: PA
Accompanying Doria Ragland and the Duchess of Cornwall after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Credit: PA
New photos of Prince Charles and his family have been released to mark his birthday. Credit: Chris Jackson/Clarence House