Prince Charles hints at slowing down as he arrives for birthday celebration with fellow 70-year-olds

Prince Charles has hinted he may start slowing down as he arrived to celebrate his 70th birthday with fellow septuagenarians.

The Prince of Wales was given a balloon by reporters waiting to greet him as he arrived to host the tea party for volunteers with Camilla at St James’ Palace.

When asked by ITV News whether he had plans to "slow down", Charles said "you may see it slowly but surely".

But Camilla disagreed, adding "I doubt it".

Asked how he was feeling, Charles replied "older".

He joked: "I'm not sure. It's rather like indigestion. 'Many happy returns; is not quite the same thing as you get older."

Camilla remained tight-lipped on what she had bought her husband for his milestone birthday despite enquiries from the press pack.

Charles and Camilla are hosting the tea party for 70 other people who were born in the same year – 1948.

The 70-year-olds were nominated by the charity Age UK for giving their time to their local communities.

Most are volunteers who give service to charities of which Charles and Camilla are patrons, like Bernardo’s and The Prince’s Trust.