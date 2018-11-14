- ITV Report
Refugee Majid Adin's joy as his Elton John music video goes on display
A refugee animator who experienced a horrific journey to Britain says it is a "miracle" that a viral music video he created is on display in London.
Cartoonist Majid Adin fled to Europe following persecution in Iran, spending six months in the Calais jungle before reaching London in the back of a refrigerator lorry.
Last year, the 31-year-old's life was transformed after he won an international competition to design a video for Elton John's 1970s hit Rocket Man.
The competition invited filmmakers to create the first official videos for three of Elton's most famous songs.
Now Mr Adin's video is set to go on display in the capital.
In his own interpretation of the hit song, Mr Adin tells story of adventure, loneliness and hope.
Mr Adin told ITV News that he doubted he could continue his career in animation after leaving his home country.
"I never thought five years ago - five years ago I was in a very difficult situation - that I would continue as an artist," he said.
"I never thought I could continue as an animator, artist or in any creative job."
Mr Adin added: "It was like a miracle for me."
The winning video is being exhibited to public for the first time (it had been available on social media) at the House of Illustration, which is hosting an exhibition of work depicting refugee experience.
Mr Adin said he was "so lucky" to have won, adding that he "never dreamed" his work would be displayed in London.
"If they had told me this was an international competition I would never have joined - I never thought I could win this competition," he said.