Refugee Majid Adin's joy as his Elton John music video goes on display

A refugee animator who experienced a horrific journey to Britain says it is a "miracle" that a viral music video he created is on display in London.

Cartoonist Majid Adin fled to Europe following persecution in Iran, spending six months in the Calais jungle before reaching London in the back of a refrigerator lorry.

Last year, the 31-year-old's life was transformed after he won an international competition to design a video for Elton John's 1970s hit Rocket Man.

The competition invited filmmakers to create the first official videos for three of Elton's most famous songs.

Now Mr Adin's video is set to go on display in the capital.