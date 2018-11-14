Wayne Rooney reveals youngest son's pride in England comeback and the last time he cried

When asked about what playing for England meant to him, the 33-year-old said: "For my family, I think my youngest boy has never had the opportunity to see me in an England shirt, it would be nice to have my four boys there, obviously my youngest one especially."

While the footballer announced his international retirement in 2017, he will make a surprise comeback on Thursday night against the United States in honour of his achievements with England.

Wayne Rooney has said that playing for England again will be a "special moment" for him and his family.

He added: "To have that moment with my children and enjoy it and hopefully we can raise some money for the children which I think they'll benefit a lot from."

In a press conference, the 33-year-old also spoke about a variety of matters including the last time he cried, which he revealed was on a flight back to the UK on Monday whilst he was "with his four kids, trying to get them to sleep".

The DC United forward has scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for England and last played for his country against Scotland two years ago.

Rooney said talks with the Football Association about one last match have been ongoing and he turned down the chance to play his farewell game before this summer's World Cup.

"We were speaking probably for about 12 months about different ideas and there was an opportunity to do the game before the World Cup which I didn't feel was right, I think it wasn't the right time to do that," Rooney said.