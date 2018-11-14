- ITV Report
Schoolboy, 15, get six points on his future licence for speeding on electric scooter
A 15-year-old boy has been given six points on a driving licence he does not yet own after riding at "high speeds" on an electric scooter.
Police in Middlesbrough say the schoolboy appeared in court last month after being caught by officers.
Electric scooters, which can reach speeds of up to 40mph, are not permitted to be used on roads or pavements and can only be ridden on private or authorised land, police say.
Cleveland Police are warning parents about the consequences of buying "extremely dangerous" electric scooters for their children.
Pc Mike Doherty from Cleveland Police said: "These scooters are not toys, and not only can they be extremely dangerous but they are also not legal to ride on pavements and roads and I think many parents aren’t aware of this.
"Under the Road Traffic Act we can report the individual rider for not having insurance, a license, a number plate, helmet and MOT for the scooter.
"This person will then be reported for summons and will be given a minimum of six points on their licence or future licence and a possible fine."