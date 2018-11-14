Schoolboy, 15, get six points on his future licence for speeding on electric scooter

A 15-year-old boy has been given six points on a driving licence he does not yet own after riding at "high speeds" on an electric scooter.

Police in Middlesbrough say the schoolboy appeared in court last month after being caught by officers.

Electric scooters, which can reach speeds of up to 40mph, are not permitted to be used on roads or pavements and can only be ridden on private or authorised land, police say.

Cleveland Police are warning parents about the consequences of buying "extremely dangerous" electric scooters for their children.