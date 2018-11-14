Sports Direct announces further House of Fraser closures

At least seven House of Fraser stores are now expected to close. Credit: PA

Four more House of Fraser stores are set to close after new owners Sports Direct failed to reach an agreement with the landlord. The sites in Norwich, Nottingham, Lakeside in Essex and Metrocentre in Gateshead, will face closure in the new year. The landlord of the sites is London-listed Intu, which is in the midst of a potential sale to a group of investors.

Mike Ashley owns House of Fraser. Credit: PA

Sports Direct said it had engaged with the company but was ultimately “unable to agree reasonable terms for these stores to continue trading”. Chief executive Mike Ashley said: “We had multiple meetings with Intu, but we were no further forward after 14 weeks. “Unfortunately, these stores now face closing in the new year. I urge other institutional landlords to be more proactive to help save the HoF stores in their schemes.” Sports Direct is now in consultation with staff at the affected stores.

More House of Fraser stores are set to close after new owners Sports Direct failed to reach an agreement with the landlord. Credit: PA